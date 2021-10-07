Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $16.33 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2,758.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,311 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.06. 107,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,601,796. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $511.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $170.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

