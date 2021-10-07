Truist Cuts Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $40.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Avnet stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,216. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Avnet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avnet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

