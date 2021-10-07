Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) rose 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.46 and last traded at $39.03. Approximately 11,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,198,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $265,974.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,150 shares of company stock worth $1,281,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

