VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 124,627 shares.The stock last traded at $51.10 and had previously closed at $51.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

