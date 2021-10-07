VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 124,627 shares.The stock last traded at $51.10 and had previously closed at $51.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

