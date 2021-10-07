The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Down 7.7%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) fell 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.76 and last traded at $89.02. 8,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 216,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JYNT. TheStreet downgraded The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. On average, analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Joint by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after buying an additional 1,011,690 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $13,833,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Joint by 472.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after buying an additional 246,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after buying an additional 245,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $11,512,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

