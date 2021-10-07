The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Down 7.7%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) fell 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.76 and last traded at $89.02. 8,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 216,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.42.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on JYNT. TheStreet downgraded The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.
The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51.
In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Joint by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after buying an additional 1,011,690 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $13,833,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Joint by 472.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after buying an additional 246,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after buying an additional 245,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $11,512,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
