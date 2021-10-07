Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sets New 52-Week High at $123.74

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.74 and last traded at $123.74, with a volume of 3043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRFT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.09.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Perficient by 130.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

