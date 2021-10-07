Grid+ Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $13.04 million and $87,527.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00050342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00228162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00104107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRIDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.