Secret 1-Day Volume Tops $13.06 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00006836 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $257.26 million and $13.06 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 93.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.27 or 0.00352437 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002037 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

