Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Down to $17.43

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $16.90. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 505 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The stock has a market cap of $522.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,637. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

