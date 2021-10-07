Short Interest in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Increases By 17.5%

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,765. First Community has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $147.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCCO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
About First Community
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
