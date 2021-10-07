Short Interest in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Increases By 17.5%

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,765. First Community has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $147.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCCO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

