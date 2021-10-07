Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 41.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,932,000 after acquiring an additional 346,517 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,489,000 after purchasing an additional 842,482 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 201,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 295,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PEP traded up $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $157.17. 84,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,627. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.76. The firm has a market cap of $217.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

