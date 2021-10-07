IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Holdings Raised by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,734 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up 5.0% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $30,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

IHS Markit stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.07. 18,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $77.39 and a twelve month high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

