Bailard Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.75. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

