Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective increased by Truist from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 189,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,384,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 66.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,166,000 after buying an additional 935,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

