Harborview Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDIV. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

WDIV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,741. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.16.

