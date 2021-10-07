Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 576 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Harborview Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,357,000 after acquiring an additional 265,510 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $22.47. 50,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

