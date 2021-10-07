Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Position Lessened by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,942 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 58,990 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up 2.2% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $25,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

CLF traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $20.76. 600,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,765,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

