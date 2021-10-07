Axa S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $161,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

ACN traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $328.50. 25,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,641. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52. The company has a market cap of $208.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

