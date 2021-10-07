NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Acquired by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUMV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,580.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000.

BATS:NUMV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,730 shares. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.