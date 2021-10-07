SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.14. 2,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,415. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.49 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average is $87.54.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

