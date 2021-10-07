Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,642 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.15.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $155.25 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The company has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

