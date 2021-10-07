$0.49 EPS Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.40. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,283. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

