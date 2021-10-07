Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. ICF International posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at $8,903,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter valued at $8,807,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 25.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,069. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. ICF International has a 52-week low of $63.59 and a 52-week high of $102.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

