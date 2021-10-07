Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Takes Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,657,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,547,000. Organogenesis makes up 0.5% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 18.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 137,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 83.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,893 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 317.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 102,563 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $2,246,522.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of Organogenesis stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,826. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

