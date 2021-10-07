Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.530-$0.530 EPS.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,841. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.38.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

