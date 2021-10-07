AO Asset Management LP Sells 12,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

AO Asset Management LP cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $19,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.50.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $10.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $320.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,552. The stock has a market cap of $96.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.51. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $11,599,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,076,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 985,444 shares of company stock valued at $289,532,181. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

