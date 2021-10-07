Knott David M Purchases 1,000 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Knott David M raised its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Knott David M’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

GLPG stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,414. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $148.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.96.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. On average, analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Galapagos Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

