Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 99.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Amphenol by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,093 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Amphenol by 87.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,828. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

