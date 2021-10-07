Knott David M Makes New $641,000 Investment in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 47,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Innoviva during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 6.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Innoviva stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.51. 8,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,711. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. The business had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

