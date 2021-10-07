Knott David M Buys 20,900 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Knott David M grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Knott David M owned 0.22% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after buying an additional 288,390 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after buying an additional 72,251 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after buying an additional 396,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 829,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after buying an additional 117,410 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.