Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,186. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $503.83 million, a PE ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 2.09. Inotiv has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 730,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 105,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at $13,623,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,126,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

