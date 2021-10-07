Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,819,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $52.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,799.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,801.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,544.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total transaction of $6,714,501.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,639 shares of company stock valued at $419,931,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

