Community Trust & Investment Co. Reduces Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,482 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.05% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,560 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $19,779,000 after buying an additional 63,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $192,732,000 after buying an additional 771,432 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $14,668,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 65.2% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,040 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 156,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $26.33. 113,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,717 shares of company stock worth $2,412,606 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

