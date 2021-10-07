bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $862,463.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00064075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00097851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00132840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,929.02 or 1.00506692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.59 or 0.06522137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

