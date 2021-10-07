Cassia Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.3% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Apple by 265.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after buying an additional 5,037,609 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 12,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.00 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day moving average is $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

