Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sets New 12-Month High at $158.24

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $158.24 and last traded at $158.24, with a volume of 1110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

