PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.54

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.54 and last traded at $82.54, with a volume of 198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

PJT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,945,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

