Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.00

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 4288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.34 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.88 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

