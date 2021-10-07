Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Up to $45.28

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.28, but opened at $47.44. Flywire shares last traded at $48.04, with a volume of 3,096 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

