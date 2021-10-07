New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Short Interest Up 27.0% in September

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,300 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the August 31st total of 423,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,112.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 271.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 59,954 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 18.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.40. 535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,512. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.51 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

