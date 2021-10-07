Cowen Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $66.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective upped by analysts at Cowen from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.04.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of -132.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.