PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.8% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,439,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,772. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

