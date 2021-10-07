Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.76

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.76 and last traded at $123.68, with a volume of 1802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.88.

PAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $244.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $3.4886 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 238.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

