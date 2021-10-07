Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

NYSE WLL traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $63.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

