Insider Buying: Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) insider Richard Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.65 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of A$46,500.00 ($33,214.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Data#3’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Data#3’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.46%.

Data#3 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions primarily in Australia. It offers cloud solutions, such as public cloud services and modern data centers; modern workplace solutions, including digital workspace, collaboration, enterprise networks, systems management, and printing; security solutions comprising cloud and network security, identity and access management, data security and privacy, and security monitoring and analytics; data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence and customer management; and connectivity solutions comprising IT-OT networking, and software-defined and wireless networks.

