Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.65.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

