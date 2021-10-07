RK Capital Management LLC Takes $14.63 Million Position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,219,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,632,000. Vintage Wine Estates accounts for 2.7% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.39% of Vintage Wine Estates at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

VWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.25.

VWE stock traded up 0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting 10.09. 2,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,104. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a one year low of 8.88 and a one year high of 13.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 10.20.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

