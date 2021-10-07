Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $476.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post $476.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $460.19 million to $492.25 million. Realty Income reported sales of $404.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

O traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $68.31. The company had a trading volume of 80,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,253. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 37.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

