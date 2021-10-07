WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.75. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

