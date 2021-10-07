Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $59.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at $392,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in GameStop by 12.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $1,266,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GME traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,064,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.83. GameStop has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.42 and a beta of -2.20.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

